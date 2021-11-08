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ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 35.000.000 €
Industrie : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/01/2022 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 November 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/01/2022
20210573
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
PATENTES TALGO SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 74 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing the Promoter's 2021-2024 rolling stock research, development and innovation (RDI), its digital transformation and other expansion investments.

The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports a leading Spain-based specialised rolling stock engineering company in the development of key components and systems for low carbon rail transport vehicles with an increasing high technological content. In addition to an increased safety and security of products and manufacturing processes, the outcome of the project includes positive environmental effects linked to the development of rolling stock that is more energy efficient, sustainable and entailing the use of recyclable composites. The project strengthens the competitiveness of a European rolling stock manufacturer, supports the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge (through patents and collaborative projects with industrial and academic partners) and workforce upskilling and training. It is also aligned with the EU mobility strategy which calls for a progressive increase in both passengers and freight rail traffic, enhanced by an affordable high-speed (electrified) rail network. The EIB is expected to provide the company with access to long term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions (such as long availability periods and flexible drawdowns), which better mirror the time horizon of the investments and is suited for the inherently high level of uncertainty within R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, which could facilitate the crowding-in of additional commercial and public lenders as well as European Union funds.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments related to research and development and to the manufacturing of rolling stock and systems that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to an EIA.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150462363
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210573
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248423958
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20210573
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datenblätter
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

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