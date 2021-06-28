SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VII

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in urban transport networks and mobility, educational and sport facilities, culture, energy efficiency, environment, social housing and other urban infrastructure and services.
The proposed operation is structured as a municipal framework loan dedicated to public infrastructure of the City of Szczecin in Poland. The operation represents a continuation of EIB support for a multi-sector investment programme of the City. The investment programme will contribute to the implementation of the City's Development Strategy with the objective to modernise municipal public infrastructure and services. The investment schemes will be primarily dedicated to the reconstruction/rehabilitation of open public spaces and green areas, reconstruction/renovation of public buildings including schools and libraries, sustainable urban transport including cycle paths and electric bus networks, and upgrading small-scale municipal infrastructure including sewage and water networks. Some of the schemes may benefit from EU grant support through Operational Programmes.
The Project will contribute to foster integrated sustainable urban renewal and development. Eligible investments will include: public buildings, sustainable urban mobility and regenerating and upgrading open public spaces and green areas. The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. The Project is expected to generate various economic benefits via externalities such as improvements in the living quality of the built environment; improved urban infrastructure contributing to the better functioning of the urban economy and the social well-being of citizens; open public space and green areas contributing to recreation; the provision of social and affordable housing contributing to social wellbeing and inclusion; climate mitigation / adaptation contributing to urban resilience. The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Szczecin due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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