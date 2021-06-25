BOS BANK LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Intermediate finance support for small and medium-sized projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public sector entities in Poland presenting a significant Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) component.
Providing support to financing small and medium-sized projects carried out by SMEs, mid-caps and public sector entities (PSEs) in Poland, with a CA&ES profile.
The Project concerns the financing of small and medium-scale eligible projects carried out by SMEs, Mid-Caps, including Home Owners Associations, and Public Sector Entities.
It contributes to the EIB's public policy objectives on providing access to finance to small and medium-sized companies. Moreover, as the underlying projects mainly focus on energy efficiency measures in buildings and renewable energy projects, it also contributes to achieving the decarbonisation targets set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Poland.
Overall, the project is expected to yield good quality and results, due to its strong focus on financing Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments addressing carbon and air pollution externalities. As a result, overall the Project can contribute to the development of the Polish financial market and positively stimulate domestic economic recovery, with a strong contribution to sustaining employment in Poland's Cohesion regions.
The Intermediary is well-placed to deploy the Project based on its previous long-standing experience with EIB's intermediated loan facilities, as well as its strong expertise and internal capacity designed to deploy significant volumes of CA&ES-targeted financing. Through this facility, financial support will be provided, contributing to improved financial conditions in terms of pricing and maturity for all types of eligible final beneficiaries.
EIB's contribution is further strengthened through its non-financial support in the form of technical advice regarding alignment with the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities. In addition, an ELENA (European Local Energy Assistance) application is under development to further support the Intermediary with technical assistance in relation to this Project.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
N/A
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.