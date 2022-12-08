MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

The project supports the Health policy objective. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Such externalities are augmented by asymmetric information and moral hazard in privately obtaining and financing health services and education. Public/statutory health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal. The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the region. The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding.