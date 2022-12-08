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MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
63.773.223,23 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 63.773.223,23 €
Gesundheit : 63.773.223,23 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/10/2024 : 29.900.179,4 €
27/06/2023 : 33.873.043,83 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/06/2023
20210100
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL
WOJEWODZTWO MAZOWIECKIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 700 million (EUR 149 million)
PLN 1400 million (EUR 299 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will support eligible health sector investment schemes in the Masovian Voivodeship (Province) in east-central Poland, where Warsaw is located, from 2021 to 2027. The aim is to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the regio

More specifically, the investments cover : i) modernisation, refurbishment and extension of the health sector facilities ii) medical equipment purchase iii) investment in digitalization of the health sector iv) eligible cost of disease prevention and control programmes v) investments increasing the pandemic preparedness and the health sector resilience, as well as vi) Investments improving the energy efficiency of the healthcare infrastructure.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Health policy objective. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Such externalities are augmented by asymmetric information and moral hazard in privately obtaining and financing health services and education. Public/statutory health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal. The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the region. The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals and other health sector facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by directive 2014/52/EU), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal also in relation to the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED - 2012/27/EU).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EE] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

As a health sector investment, the project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital".

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Dezember 2022
27 Juni 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142793725
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210100
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL
Datenblätter
MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

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