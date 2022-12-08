MAZOVIA HEALTH SECTOR FL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The framework loan will support eligible health sector investment schemes in the Masovian Voivodeship (Province) in east-central Poland, where Warsaw is located, from 2021 to 2027. The aim is to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the regio
More specifically, the investments cover : i) modernisation, refurbishment and extension of the health sector facilities ii) medical equipment purchase iii) investment in digitalization of the health sector iv) eligible cost of disease prevention and control programmes v) investments increasing the pandemic preparedness and the health sector resilience, as well as vi) Investments improving the energy efficiency of the healthcare infrastructure.
The project supports the Health policy objective. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Such externalities are augmented by asymmetric information and moral hazard in privately obtaining and financing health services and education. Public/statutory health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal. The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the region. The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding.
Hospitals and other health sector facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by directive 2014/52/EU), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal also in relation to the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED - 2012/27/EU).
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EE] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
As a health sector investment, the project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital".
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