Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
76.940.940,21 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Usbekistan : 76.940.940,21 €
Energie : 76.940.940,21 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/04/2023 : 18.303.600,74 €
3/04/2023 : 19.010.253,91 €
3/04/2023 : 39.627.085,56 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Usbekistan: EIB stellte 83,6 Millionen US-Dollar für das Solarprogramm

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/04/2023
20210033
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
ABU DHABI FUTURE ENERGY COMPANY - PJSC - MASDAR
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 84 million (EUR 78 million)
USD 650 million (EUR 607 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The construction and operation of three independent solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totaling c. 897 MWac, located in Uzbekistan. Two of these projects are developed under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program and are located in the Jizzakh and the Samarkand region. The third project is developed under the ADB Uzbekistan Solar Program and located in the Surkhandarya region (Sherabad district).

The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation. The project is technically and economically sound and will make a strong contribution to the achievement of the Bank's objectives in terms of Climate Action finance outside the EU, by extending EIB financing to three utility-scale PV plants in Uzbekistan, a sector that will require significant additional external funding over the next years. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), and Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control). The project is also aligned with the EIB's lending policy by contributing to Uzbekistan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions and Climate-Resilient Development under the Paris Agreement.

Additionality and Impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the updated EU strategy on Central Asia (2019) and the EU-Uzbekistan comprehensive agreement (2019), and it contributes to Uzbekistan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action, and will contribute to reduce the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources. The project will solely rely on revenues from a fixed tariff which was set through a competitive tender procedure. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a social benefit.


The Bank's proposal consists of a project financing structure, tailored to the expected cash flows to be generated, therefore providing significant added value to the project, together with other International Finance Institutions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the plants were located within the EU, they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The transmission lines for Jizzakh and Samarkand would fall under Annex I and be subject to an EIA. It is likely that the plants will undergo EIA processes under the national legislation. In any case, the project will be required to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Februar 2023
3 April 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Usbekistan: EIB stellte 83,6 Millionen US-Dollar für das Solarprogramm

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166633870
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166653800
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166650514
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166631278
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166641145
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166636341
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166631277
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166650746
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166643450
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166643451
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166643347
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166625280
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166635245
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166644036
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166649565
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166648022
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166631998
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167752009
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210033
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Usbekistan
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Datenblätter
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Usbekistan: EIB stellte 83,6 Millionen US-Dollar für das Solarprogramm

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Usbekistan: EIB stellte 83,6 Millionen US-Dollar für das Solarprogramm
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen