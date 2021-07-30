INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The project addresses the market failure of sub investments of Very High Capacity Network / 5G infrastructure in areas previously deemed as unprofitable. Therefore the tower sharing approach will enable the infrastructure rollout to less populated areas due to lower investment costs. The project is fully aligned with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets as well as the targets of the recent 2030 EU Digital Compass, specifically supporting that all populated areas should have 5G coverage. The improved mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband coverage enabled by the project in rural and/or underserved areas in Italy will have significant impact on the inhabitants and on the regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce.

The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects. The EIB's long-term loan will ensure that the project does not have to be scaled back in the context of the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation.