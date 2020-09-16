Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
700.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 700.000.000 €
Energie : 700.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/06/2023 : 200.000.000 €
11/11/2021 : 250.000.000 €
21/12/2021 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Juni 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/11/2021
20200916
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
ENEL GREEN POWER ESPANA SL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation is a framework loan to finance the deployment across Spain of Endesa's renewable energy generation assets over the 2021-2023 period (solar photovoltaic (PV), wind onshore and potentially batteries).

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Endesa's ambitious renewable energy investment programme in Spain throughout the period 2021-2023. The pipeline of plants to be included under this operation will be a mixture of wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on climate action, environmental sustainability and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and on-shore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), and potentially revenues from market-based public support (Contracts for Difference), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. Thus the operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and fair employment creation. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Endesa will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Endesa will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142178392
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184258885
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184259113
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184252499
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184259337
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184257016
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184265923
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184258671
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184253935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184252609
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184256132
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184256034
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184257230
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184253495
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184256243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200916
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SET “TRÉVAGO” DE EVACUACIÓN DE LAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta Fotovoltaica “Alaudae Solar”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Central Solar Fotovoltaica “El Esparragal I”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA FOTOVOLTAICA “EUGENIA”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Ordinario Planta fotovoltaica “Gémina Solar”
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES)
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Planta fotovoltaica 'Agripa Solar'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE SINERGIAS PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS "EUGENIA” (39 MWp) Y “TIERRA DE ÁGREDA (39 MWp)
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA II”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I”
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROYECTO DE INSTALACIÓN FOTOVOLTAICA "SAN ANTONIO"
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL BADAJOZPROYECTO DE EJECUCIÓN DE CENTRAL SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA 'TIERRA DE BADAJOZ'
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN - MODIFICADO ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL INSTALACIÓN SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA ISF “MINGLANILLA I” 50 MW INSTALADOS (45 MW NOMINALES) Y SU INFRAESTRUCTURA DE EVACUACIÓN
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datenblätter
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR GREEN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR TICO ALLOCATION
Related sub-project
ENDESA WIND AND SOLAR SECOND ALLOCATION

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen