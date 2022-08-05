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ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
496.706.722 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 97.500.000 €
Spanien : 399.206.722 €
Energie : 496.706.722 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2022 : 50.000.000 €
5/08/2022 : 65.000.000 €
5/08/2022 : 97.500.000 €
5/08/2022 : 136.706.722 €
5/08/2022 : 147.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 August 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/08/2022
20200839
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
AQUILA CAPITAL HOLDING GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1260 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of the construction and operation of part of a 2.6 GW portfolio of onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) plants across Spain and Portugal.

The project concerns the financing of the portfolio of ~2.40 GW of renewable energy projects that Aquila Capital ("Aquila," or "the Promoter") intends to implement in Spain and Portugal in the next years. It is comprised of 10 onshore wind (total capacity 305 MW) and 41 solar PV plants (total capacity 1.8 GWp) in Spain; as well as 6 solar PV plants in Portugal (total capacity 319 MWp).

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists in the partial financing of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic plants and onshore wind farms in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 2.6 GW, to be developed by Aquila Capital over the years 2021-2023. The pipeline is split between PV plants (88%) and onshore wind farms (12%) and the assets will be mainly located in Spain (87.5% vs. 12.5% in Portugal).

 

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (onshore wind and solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution emissions. The project thus contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as the on climate action, environmental sustainability as well as social and economic cohesion.

 

As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements, ("PPA")), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a fair ESG rating.

 

The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs for this important Project through a construction facility of between 3-5 years aimed at getting the assets built and in operation. This type of loan with a bullet payment at the end of the tenor, with full merchant risk would be the first for EIB on a Project Finance (PF) basis. Currently, most commercial banks are still reluctant to offer such type of financing.


EIB is also offering the possibility to support the Project through a long-term structure on a PF basis. This approach gives the Promoter the necessary flexibility to roll out its sizable portfolio of assets within a quite short time horizon given that the initial formalisation of the Bridge Financings is much quicker than the execution of a long-term PF transaction, and does not require the signature of a PPA.


Aquila attaches great value added to the signaling effect provided by the EIB, as a reference financier with the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and environmental protection. Accordingly, EIB's financing standards label the loan as a "Green Loan" due to the quality it places on its investment and environment-related procedures, which contributes to attract investors and co-financiers to Aquila Capital's project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

With regard to the environmental and social aspects, the plants fall in the Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and because of their technical features, are expected to be screened in by the competent authority. Similarly, some associated interconnection facilities directly fall under the Annex I of the abovementioned directive, requiring environmental impact assessment (EIA) processes to be performed. The Promoter commenced the EIA processes for all the plants and interconnection infrastructure. Some of them have already been granted the licenses, and for the rest, they are still pending. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU environmental directives will be further appraised in detail; this concerns in particular the potential need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites. Finally, in case the Promoter intends to use expropriation for certain pieces of land, the process will be assessed at appraisal.

A preliminary assessment on the compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement shows that the Promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised market, and thus, subject to private procurement regime. This element, as well as the process carried out, will be assessed at appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
18/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141773132
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237253372
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238834639
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237257209
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237256465
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237269523
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237278989
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237248622
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237265688
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237274735
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238845228
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239041865
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237254156
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237266031
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237271580
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237247905
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200839
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Maztierra
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco (full)
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Brazoinves I - Documento de síntesis
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Nijarmar
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Brazoinves
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Resumen Proyecto de Instalación Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Trévago 1
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - El Cuco
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 2
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Manztierra
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Nijarmar I
Related public register
20/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Fotovoltaica - Trévago Solar 1
Andere Links
Übersicht
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN
Datenblätter
ATLAS IBERIA RE GREEN LOAN

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

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Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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