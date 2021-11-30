ROMANIA FOREST REGENERATION-SLB (NCFF)

ROMANIA: The operation will contribute to the removal of Greenhouse Gas (GHGs) through enhanced carbon sequestration and storage (in trees, deadwood, litter and soil), to improved ecosystems' resilience against climate changes and to enhanced biodiversity conservation. Therefore, the project responds to the EU and EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

The project addresses market failures with respect to public goods and externalities, which lead to undervaluation of forest products and ecosystem services. In the context of long-term rotation cycle of forests, and consequent long-term financing needs, the EIB loan tenor, grace period, availability period or financial benefit exceeds the conditions available on the domestic financial markets. The EIB financing plays a signalling effect on the market, helping to unlock additional financing from private and/or public investors in sustainable forest asset management. Without the EIB support, the project's environmental and climate benefits, and its contribution to a sustainable and circular forest bio-economy would not be achieved to the same extent. . The project will support employment and economic activities in remote rural areas from less developed regions of the EU, thereby contributing to the territorial integration and rural development and to the Bank's transversal Cohesion Objective.