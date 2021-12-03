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DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 600.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 600.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/12/2021 : 600.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2021
20200081
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1600 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the expansion of Very High Capacity Networks in Germany. The investments in the years 2021 and 2022 will enable an additional 1.5 m homes/businesses/schools to get access to fibre broadband access networks. The project will bring customers a significant uplift of the broadband service offering up to Gigabit broadband services.

The investments will lead to additional coverage with Very High Capacity networks in carefully selected regional subsets of the Promoter's larger broadband fibre programme. The two key targets of the Promoter's strategy are to reach 25% of all German households and businesses by 2025, with the longer-term target to connect all German households by 2030 with a fibre link.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Digital Infrastructure by investing in Very High Capacity Networks (VHCN) located in sub-urban and semi-rural areas. It displays high financial risks due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment and generate positive network externalities thanks to the step change in network performance, which will reinforce digital transformation, strengthening competitiveness and innovation. The enhanced network will allow the use of more advanced digital applications and contribute to the resilience of Germany's digital infrastructure. The proposed EIB financing will further strengthen Deutsche Telekom's funding diversification and stability. In particular, the client benefits from favourable lending terms such as long availability period, drawdown flexibility, long tenor of the facility and a notably very sizeable loan amount from a single source. The proposed loan is expected to enable the client to crowd in complementary financing sources for its operation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground cable/fibre roll-out) do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out alongside existing transport infrastructures such as roads.

The Promoter is a public company operating in the Telecom sector, which is exempt from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138968742
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200081
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
181530922
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200081
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Andere Links
Übersicht
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT
Datenblätter
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM FIBRE ROLLOUT

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