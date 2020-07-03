POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Dienstleistungen - Öffentliche Verwaltung, Verteidigung; Sozialversicherung
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
Financing of different investment projects carried out by the City of Poznan in the sectors of municipal transport, social facilities, roads and urban regeneration and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure).
The proposed project is a standard framework loan to finance investments identified (and to be identified at a later stage) by the City of Poznan. Eligible schemes will involve sustainable urban transport investments (construction and modernisation of tramway lines and of municipal road infrastructure), as well as social infrastructure and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure). For this reason, this operation is identified as a "COVID-19" immediate response operation.
The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the Bank requires the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the Promoter to comply with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be (depending on the progress of each scheme) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.