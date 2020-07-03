POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the Bank requires the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the Promoter to comply with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.