ELECTRICITY ACCESS RWANDA

If located in the EU, the project would fall neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. The activities of the project have the potential for some environmental and social adverse impacts, including land degradation and soil erosion, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields and disturbance during construction. The project activities will involve temporary loss of access to land or property due to the construction works within the right of way as well as crop and trees destruction; physical displacement of people is not expected. The project may have also have workers' health and safety-related impacts. Other social impacts related to the project may include HIV/AIDS and other communicable diseases escalation, conflict with local communities, sexual exploitation and abuse, child labour and gender-based violence, etc. Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) have been prepared for the extensions of the MV and LV networks, whose exact locations and routes are not yet known. According to national legislation, the construction of medium-voltage lines will be subject to Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and Resettlement Action Plans (RAP) will be prepared at Province level to address and mitigate the environmental and social impacts of the project. Each scheme will prepare a site-specific Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) with mitigation measures based on the scheme site. A stakeholder engagement plan has been devised that includes disclosure of the ESMF as well as the EIAs and the ESMPs. For the RPF, public consultation and stakeholder engagement has already started and further consultations are planned during the preparation and implementation of RAPs. The institutional arrangement for the environmental and social safeguards implementation will include EDCL and other relevant institutions, including regulatory bodies, at national, province and district level.