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BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 100.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/11/2021 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/10/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/11/2021
20190900
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
ZWECKVERBAND BODENSEE-WASSERVERSORGUNG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 260 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the multi-annual investment programme of the regional water board Bodensee Wasserversorgung. The investments include water security and climate adaptation measures in order to ensure the security of water supply of more than 300 municipalities in the German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

The project targets resilience to climate change and increase of water supply security for four million inhabitants, as well as upgrading and modernisation of assets.

Additionality and Impact

This Project is in line with the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate environmental and health benefits and externalities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


This will be the borrower's first recent long-term promotional bank loan. It will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme into water security and climate action by helping it to optimise its funding base and maturity profile. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project aims at maintaining compliance with the EU Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Some of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental impact assessment procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/10/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138888497
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190900
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/10/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION
Datenblätter
BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG WATER SECURITY CLIMATE ACTION

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Beschwerdeverfahren

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