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STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
65.789.473,69 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 65.789.473,69 €
Energie : 65.789.473,69 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/12/2022 : 65.789.473,69 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 September 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/12/2022
20190714
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 70 million (EUR 60 million)
USD 224 million (EUR 193 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investment programme aimed at strengthening the electricity transmission infrastructure and the rehabilitation of electricity distribution networks in Tunisia.

The proposed project aims at strengthening Tunisia's electricity transmission system and improving power and gas distribution systems. It will ultimately contribute to meeting the growing electricity demand of the country. The EIB project is part of a larger investment programme, which also includes a transmission component comprising the construction of high-voltage transmission lines and several power sub-stations, financed by the World Bank.

Additionality and Impact


EIB's support to STEG will strengthen and expand Tunisia's electricity transmission and distribution networks, helping to bridge a significant investment gap in infrastructure in the country. The project will connect new customers, reduce network losses, and improve reliability and continuity of service in a context of increasing demand, and the associated market failures in terms of reliability, security of supply. and climate externality. It will strengthen Tunisia's electricity transmission infrastructure in order to integrate new generation sources and reduce CO2 emissions and address the climate externality. The programme's economic and social benefits are expected to be excellent and is expected to have positive ESG impacts. 

The project is well aligned with EIB's external lending mandate, which aims to finance social, environmental, and economic infrastructure. It will also contribute to the Government's energy development plan.

EIB's contribution to this project has enabled the promoter to raise additional funding from other IFIs and to accelerate the implementation of its Capex programme. EIB's support has also allowed the promoter to benefit from a technical assistance to establish the Environmental and Social frameworks needed for the project. Such a technical assistance is a first of its kind in Tunisia.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will ensure the project complies with national legislation, relevant EU directives and principles and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that procurement of the project contracts financed by the Bank will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the ELM 2014-2020 Guarantee or its successor.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
19/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Sep 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149562495
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190714
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Sep 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149565853
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190714
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Sep 2021
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149561408
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190714
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149162826
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190714
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Datenblätter
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

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