REGION GRAND-EST MATERIEL ROULANT

The investment proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) as well as the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal (if applicable).