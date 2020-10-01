REGION GRAND-EST MATERIEL ROULANT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Purchase of 30 Bi-mode Multiple Units (BMUs) for cross-border regional services between the Grand Est Region in France and Germany as well as 9 BMUs for regional connections within the Grand Est Region. Rolling stock will be capable of operating on both electrified and non-electrified lines and will be used for regional connections under a public service contract.
The project should improve the quality and increase the offer of regional and international passenger rail services in the Grand Est Region as well as German Lands and Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. The project will promote sustainable transport as it fosters modal shift from the road and therefore contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and pollution levels within the regional urban agglomerations, and will therefore contribute towards the EIB's volume target commitment to climate action. The impact on modal share would also improve transport safety. Some of the rolling stock is expected to be used in a transition region (Lorraine).
The investment proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) as well as the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal (if applicable).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation which were applicable at the time of procurement procedure: 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.