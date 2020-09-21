MEGALIS BRETAGNE TRES HAUT DEBIT

The EIB's long-term loan will secure the promoter's liquidity and thus ensure that the project need not be scaled back in the context of the current economic downturn. EIB financing thus enables the promoter to provide very high capacity network coverage to more than 400 000 additional households, which will benefit from access to ultra-fast broadband connections at a competitive price. The project will generate positive externalities by providing more users with improved access to information and digital services such as e-government, e-commerce, e-health; and better communication capabilities. The project furthermore generates positive externalities for other economic sectors supporting innovation and competitiveness. Broadband coverage in rural, so-called white areas has a significant impact on the inhabitants and on regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce, especially in situations such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The increased coverage of very high capacity networks contributes to the goal of all European households having access to internet connectivity of at least 100 Mbps, upgradeable to Gigabit speeds by 2025.

