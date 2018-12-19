ATHENS RESILIENT CITY AND NATURAL CAPITAL (NCFF)

The Natural Capital Finance Facility (NCFF) is a financial instrument which was set up by the European Commission and the EIB to finance projects that are expected to have a positive impact on biodiversity and/or use nature-based solutions for adaptation to climate change. In addition to the financing, the NCFF offers Technical Assistance to support the preparation, design, implementation and monitoring of projects. The NCFF operation will complement the EIB's multi-sector urban framework loan (Athens resilient city and integrated development) to the city of Athens. The 2030 Athens Resilience Strategy is structured in four pillars (i.e. open, green, proactive and vibrant city) and the NCFF framework loan (FL) will in particular support the 'Green Pillar' of the Strategy, with the objective to realise nature-based solutions for adaptation to climate change. The projects will comprise Green and Blue infrastructure projects (e.g. parks, greening public spaces, green corridors, roofs) and other measures improving the functioning of urban ecosystems. In addition, to improving resilience to the impact of climate change these projects are expected to deliver air quality benefits, positive impacts on biodiversity, positive economic impacts on neighborhoods and real estate in the vicinity as well as enhancing social inclusion. The NCFF FL will be blended with a Technical Assistance component to the city of Athens supporting the preparation, implementation and monitoring of the NCFF's objectives and the Green Pilar of the 2030 Athens Resilience Strategy.