MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS ON GATE TO ALPS

This multi-sector operation supports the sustainable regional development of northern Albania through a series of integrated public investments covering transport, water and waste infrastructure, and natural and cultural heritage sites. The northern region of Albania is largely underdeveloped, with a declining population, and a heavy dependency on agriculture and small businesses.





The schemes under the operation are expected to address multiple market failures and negative externalities (e.g. pollution from untreated waste, accidents and environmental emissions from transport, insufficient private investment on tourism infrastructure), and consider climate change mitigation and adaptation. The project will help drive economic growth in the region by improving basic infrastructure and services, increasing its accessibility and attractiveness, facilitating trade and supporting businesses and investment.





The project will address several NDICI priority areas such as climate change, environmental protection, and migration-related actions.





The project is aligned with the EU's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans (2021-27) which aims to spur long-term recovery, accelerate a green and digital transition, and foster regional cooperation and convergence with the EU. The project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SGGs).





The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms complemented with technical assistance from EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative.