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S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 500.000.000 €
Verkehr : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/04/2018 : 500.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 November 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/04/2018
20170166
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1413 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of an approximately 200 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment following the route of the existing national road 61 in the north-eastern voivodship of Poland – Podlaskie. Short sections of the new road are located also in two other voivodships – Masovian and Warmian - Masurian.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a North Sea – Baltic TEN-T corridor. The project addresses the entire S61 road and will facilitate the passage of long distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Warsaw and the north – eastern part of Poland. The S61 road is providing the main connection in the north-south direction from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and further to other Baltic countries.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment, mostly along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites Ostoja Narwinska (PLH 200024), Dolina Dolnej Narwi (PLB 140014), Puszcza Augustowska (PLB 200002) and Ostoja Augustowska (PLH 200005). Several other NATURA 2000 sites (PLB 140014 Dolina Dolnej Narwi and PLH Ostoja Narwianska) are located in the vicinity of the project. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project is included in the "Programme of National Roads Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required

Weitere Unterlagen
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
28/02/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147452
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82142943
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147448
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147450
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147454
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82146943
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82146938
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82146152
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82146945
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82147456
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Feb 2018
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82146941
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90585065
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170166
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Andere Links
Übersicht
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Datenblätter
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

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