MBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

De-linked risk-sharing, unfunded guarantee aiming to provide new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The guarantee will cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of existing corporate loans outstanding on MBank's balance sheet.

The proposed operation consists of a risk-sharing guarantee instrument aiming to facilitate new lending to SMEs and mid-caps in Poland by providing capital relief and help to alleviate internal concentrations and limit restrictions experienced by the counterpart. The guarantee will cover up to 50%, on a loan-by-loan basis, of the credit risk of selected corporate loans outstanding on MBank's balance sheet (the existing portfolio). In exchange for the guarantee, the counterpart will be required to originate a new portfolio of loans to SMEs and mid-caps of a size equal to the size of the existing portfolio.