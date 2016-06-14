PLOCK MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Financing of small and medium-sized municipal investment schemes in the city of Plock, Poland, relating mainly to: municipal transport infrastructures; urban renewal and planning; environment; cultural, educational, recreational and healthcare facilities; municipal housing; public buildings and related infrastructure. The investment will be carried out within the period 2016-2020.

The city of Plock is located approximately 110 km northwest of Warsaw, within the Wojewodztwo Mazowieckie (NUTS II) region, which is classified as 'more developed' under EU cohesion policy. As of June 2015, Plock had a population of 121,879. The economy of Plock is primarily dependent on the petrochemical industry but also incorporates machinery, clothing and food production. The project will concern the financing of investments in the period 2016 to 2020 by the city of Plock in public infrastructure and services, encompassing the areas of transport, sports and recreation, urban regeneration, social services, education, environmental protection, public utilities, housing and cultural heritage. The largest component of the investments relate to the upgrade of the city's streets including resurfacing and the parallel provision of infrastructure such as surface water drainage infrastructure.