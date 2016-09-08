Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
130.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bangladesch : 130.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 130.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/06/2018 : 40.000.000 €
10/10/2025 : 90.000.000 €
Datenblätter
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 September 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/06/2018
20160156
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
DHAKA WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 130 million
EUR 408 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting increasing water demand in Dhaka and enable a reduction in extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources. The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.

By developing a new surface water supply scheme and by extending the distribution networks, the project will provide a long-term more reliable and sustainable water supply facing the growth of the population and also benefitting low-income communities. It will help to improve the living conditions of about 2 500 000 people in terms of health, commercial activities, etc.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will have a positive impact through the provision of a more reliable and sustainable water supply in Dhaka to face population growth and to reduce poverty through the delivery of a better water supply service. It will be beneficial to public health and to the productivity of the population. It will also help to reduce the use of groundwater resources and thus contribute to climate change adaptation. The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the environmental and social principles of the EU will be analysed.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The proposed operation will contribute to economic and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh in general, and, in particular, will help the country to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal Nº 6 on Clean Water & Sanitation (Ensure access to water and sanitation for all).

09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Feb 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
70469729
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160156
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Aug 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
250563106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160156
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Aug 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
250506646
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160156
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
