STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Übersicht
The project is a multi-component investment programme encompassing 17 electricity transmission schemes geographically dispersed throughout Tunisia. Overall the project comprises the construction of 6 new substations, the extension of 11 existing substations, the erection of 43 km of overhead lines and the installation of 53 km of underground cables.
The main purpose of the project is to integrate new conventional power generation facilities into the grid, to reinforce the interface to the distribution grid and ultimately to contribute to catering for the electricity demand of the country that over the coming years is projected to grow at a pace of 4-5%/year. The project will essentially help to improve the availability of power supply, which is crucial for the economic development of the country.
Five schemes under the scope of the project, if implemented in the EU, would fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Bank will require the promoter to carry out environmental and social impact assessments for such schemes and to implement the resulting mitigating and/or compensation measures.
The project is in the public sector and is therefore subject to public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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