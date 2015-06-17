STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

The project is a multi-component investment programme encompassing 17 electricity transmission schemes geographically dispersed throughout Tunisia. Overall the project comprises the construction of 6 new substations, the extension of 11 existing substations, the erection of 43 km of overhead lines and the installation of 53 km of underground cables.

The main purpose of the project is to integrate new conventional power generation facilities into the grid, to reinforce the interface to the distribution grid and ultimately to contribute to catering for the electricity demand of the country that over the coming years is projected to grow at a pace of 4-5%/year. The project will essentially help to improve the availability of power supply, which is crucial for the economic development of the country.