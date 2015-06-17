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STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
46.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 46.500.000 €
Energie : 46.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/11/2016 : 46.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Juni 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2016
20140184
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 46 million
EUR 110 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is a multi-component investment programme encompassing 17 electricity transmission schemes geographically dispersed throughout Tunisia. Overall the project comprises the construction of 6 new substations, the extension of 11 existing substations, the erection of 43 km of overhead lines and the installation of 53 km of underground cables.

The main purpose of the project is to integrate new conventional power generation facilities into the grid, to reinforce the interface to the distribution grid and ultimately to contribute to catering for the electricity demand of the country that over the coming years is projected to grow at a pace of 4-5%/year. The project will essentially help to improve the availability of power supply, which is crucial for the economic development of the country.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Five schemes under the scope of the project, if implemented in the EU, would fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Bank will require the promoter to carry out environmental and social impact assessments for such schemes and to implement the resulting mitigating and/or compensation measures.

The project is in the public sector and is therefore subject to public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64339172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64339919
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Arabisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66002402
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64335446
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65993601
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65998787
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Arabisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66000961
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66002594
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66003196
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Arabisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65990867
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65990868
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66000051
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66001705
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Arabisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66002403
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2016
Sprache
Arabisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65993006
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67479548
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140184
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 1: Region de Tunia
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projets de transport d'electricité - LOT 3: Region Nord
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et social des projects de transport d'electricité - LOT 2: Region du Cap Bon
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et de compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Evaluation avifaune et plan de protection aviaire
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Etude des impacts socio-economiques - Cadre d'acquisition foncière et compensation
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan d'Action Environnemental & Social (PAES)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Française)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE - Plan de participation des parties prenantes (version Arabe)
Related public register
23/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Andere Links
Übersicht
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE
Datenblätter
STEG V TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

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