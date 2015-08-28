LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

The framework facility concerns urban and infrastructure development of the city of Lublin in the coming years. Most of the project will be co-financed with EU grants under the new financing period 2014-2020. The individual projects should concern municipal roads, public transport, urban renewal, environmental protection, waste management, knowledge economy and other urban infrastructure.

The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the improvement of municipal roads, public transport, flood risk management, waste management and other investments related to urban renewal and infrastructure, as well as knowledge economy, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU 2020 strategy. The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of Lublin's urban development strategy. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development by improving access to the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.