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LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
117.988.531,51 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 117.988.531,51 €
Dienstleistungen : 589.942,66 €
Müllbeseitigung : 5.828.633,46 €
Industrie : 7.114.708,45 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 9.509.875,64 €
Stadtentwicklung : 32.411.449,6 €
Verkehr : 62.533.921,7 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2015 : 589.942,66 €
22/12/2015 : 5.828.633,46 €
22/12/2015 : 7.114.708,45 €
22/12/2015 : 9.509.875,64 €
22/12/2015 : 32.411.449,6 €
22/12/2015 : 62.533.921,7 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/10/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 August 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2015
20120470
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF LUBLIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 500 million (EUR 118 million)
PLN 2519 million (EUR 595 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework facility concerns urban and infrastructure development of the city of Lublin in the coming years. Most of the project will be co-financed with EU grants under the new financing period 2014-2020. The individual projects should concern municipal roads, public transport, urban renewal, environmental protection, waste management, knowledge economy and other urban infrastructure.

The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the improvement of municipal roads, public transport, flood risk management, waste management and other investments related to urban renewal and infrastructure, as well as knowledge economy, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU 2020 strategy. The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of Lublin's urban development strategy. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development by improving access to the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/10/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
18/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Oct 2015
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60490981
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63690625
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jun 2017
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76239066
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jun 2017
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76233958
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jun 2017
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76236333
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233828610
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20120470
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/10/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Andere Links
Übersicht
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datenblätter
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen