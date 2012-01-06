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POZNAN TRAM DEPOT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
33.383.693,16 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 33.383.693,16 €
Verkehr : 33.383.693,16 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/10/2012 : 33.383.693,16 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Januar 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/10/2012
20110143
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Poznan Tram Depot

Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne w Poznaniu Sp z o.o.

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 116 million (EUR 29 million)
PLN 240 million (EUR 61 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of the new tramway depot and maintenance centre in the neighbourhood of Franowo, Poznan. The new depot will have a capacity to recover up to 100 trams and will provide all levels of maintenance to the fleet. The new depot will substitute an existing depot and maintenance centre and two existing recovery areas. The project is strictly linked to the extension of the tramway network to Franowo, a scheme promoted by the Municipality of Poznan and to be allocated in the framework of operation 2009-0497 POZNAN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III.

Depots and maintenance centres are fundamental components of urban public transport networks. The construction of the new facility in the city of Poznan will ensure that rolling stock is properly maintained thus delivering a higher quality of public transport service to citizens. The project is therefore in line with the renewed policy for EIB lending to the transport sector approved by the Board of Directors on 27th September 2007 (CA 409/07). The EIB loan is expected to be complementary to the European Union grant support from Structural Funds thus contributing to the targets defined at the European Union, national and regional levels for the convergence objective. The project is accordingly eligible for Bank financing under Article 309 a) and c) of the EC Treaty, in particular for what concerns the main criteria of sustainable communities in a convergence area, and the specific criteria of sustainable transport.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of a depot and maintenance centre for tramways falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC as subsequently amended. The Promoter has informed the Bank that the Competent Authority has decided to screen out the project which was thus not subject to a full EIA. This issue will be further analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66980057
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110143
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60548903
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20110143
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Andere Links
Übersicht
Poznan Tram Depot
Datenblätter
POZNAN TRAM DEPOT
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL

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