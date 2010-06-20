GDF SUEZ POLANIEC BIOMASS POWER PLANT

Übersicht
The project concerns the replacement of a coal-fired boiler in an existing power plant in Poland with a new fluidised-bed boiler designed to combust 100% biomass. The existing steam turbine and generator will be refurbished and allow the production of around 200 MWe.
The project will promote the development of a power system in a convergence region. It will contribute to meeting electricity demand using a renewable source within the national Polish market dominated, for more than 90%, by coal fired power plants. The use of forest and agricultural biomass should contribute to diversification of fuel and electricity supply and hence increase security of supply. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) Economic and Social Cohesion, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this project will contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions, diversification and security of energy supply and renewable energy.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to the Annex I of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The 2010 EIA study found the project’s impact on environment acceptable and the environmental permit was granted by the competent authorities. The project is a brown field investment and its net environmental impact is positive due to the elimination of coal combustion unit.
The promoter is not a public undertaking in the sense of the Art. 2.1(b) of the new Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC. It is also not enjoying any special or exclusive rights as the Polish electricity sector legislation allows private and public power generation companies to have equal access to the high-voltage network on objective terms. Therefore, the promoter is not subject to the Directive 2004/17/EC addressing procurement in the utilities sector. Nevertheless, the promoter employs a competitive system of tendering and bid evaluation.
Haftungsausschluss
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