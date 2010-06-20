GDF SUEZ POLANIEC BIOMASS POWER PLANT

The project concerns the replacement of a coal-fired boiler in an existing power plant in Poland with a new fluidised-bed boiler designed to combust 100% biomass. The existing steam turbine and generator will be refurbished and allow the production of around 200 MWe.

The project will promote the development of a power system in a convergence region. It will contribute to meeting electricity demand using a renewable source within the national Polish market dominated, for more than 90%, by coal fired power plants. The use of forest and agricultural biomass should contribute to diversification of fuel and electricity supply and hence increase security of supply. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) Economic and Social Cohesion, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this project will contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions, diversification and security of energy supply and renewable energy.