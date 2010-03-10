KRAKOW TRAMWAY

Übersicht
The Promoter is MPK Krakow (MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO KOMUNIKACYJNE SA), the public transport company of Krakow, which owns and operates buses and trams. MPK is 100% owned by the Krakow municipal holding Company (Krakowski Holding Komunalny SA), which owns also MPWIK, Krakow Water Company, and MPEC (district heating company).
The project consists of the modernisation and extension of the tramway network in the Municipality of Krakow, including the purchase of 24 new trams.
The improvement of Krakow’s basic infrastructures such as in primis the transport system (both public and private). The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructures is a condition both for the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, and for improving its attractiveness to investors, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life, upgrading the urban environment and developing the existing resources such as the relevant cultural and historical attractions.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The new EIA Polish law, which is fully compliant with EU Directives, entered into force in November 2008.
Tramway Projects concerning infrastructure usually fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC (as amended), and therefore competent authorities decide on a case-by-case analysis if a full EIA has to be carried out or not, while the acquisition of rolling stock falls outside the scope of the same Directive. Details will be checked at appraisal stage.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (mainly Directive 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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