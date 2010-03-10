KRAKOW TRAMWAY

Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The new EIA Polish law, which is fully compliant with EU Directives, entered into force in November 2008.

Tramway Projects concerning infrastructure usually fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC (as amended), and therefore competent authorities decide on a case-by-case analysis if a full EIA has to be carried out or not, while the acquisition of rolling stock falls outside the scope of the same Directive. Details will be checked at appraisal stage.