Policlinico San Matteo

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The proposed project concerns the restructuring and expansion of the existing hospital, including: (a) the construction of a multifunctional 12-story building where the casualty department, 1 surgical block, and wards for a total of 517 beds will be relocated from existing structures (“pavilions”) that has now become obsolete and dysfunctional; (b) the new construction of an infectious diseases and AIDS clinic; (c) the new construction of an administration building together with teaching facilities; (d) the restructuring a long-term residential facility for AIDS patients and (e) the remodelling of the respiratory diseases pavilion. 14 new operating theatres will add to the hospital’s capacity to respond to a growing need, deriving from the higher complexity and number of surgical treatments, while the overall number of beds and specialties will remain the same.
The proposed project will facilitate the modernisation and rationalisation of the hospital’s old pavilion structure that has now become obsolete and dysfunctional, it will improve its physical condition, functional suitability and space utilisation, and consequently it will contribute to the overall clinical management efficiency and reduction of associated maintenance and operating costs.
The new hospital will be located in an area, which has received planning consent authorized in 1977. The plans were revised in 2001 and the competent authorities have approved the new planning request. (To be confirmed during appraisal).
The application of the procurement procedures will be confirmed during project appraisal, but it is not expected to be problematic.
Research & Development, Innovation 2010 Initiative (i2i.)
Haftungsausschluss
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