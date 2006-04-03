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SMALL TOWN WATER & SANITATION PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
16.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Äthiopien : 16.500.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 16.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2006 : 16.500.000 €

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 April 2006
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2006
20050254
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Small Town water & Sanitation Programme

Federal democratic Republic of Ethiopia
Ministry of Water Resources

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to EUR 16.5 million
up to EUR 36.2 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is focused on rehabilitating and extending the water supply and sanitation services in 15 medium-sized towns across Ethiopia. Project definition includes new water sources (construction of 52 boreholes, 1 spring and 1 water surface intakes), the extension of the distribution network (some 215 km of new distribution pipes and mains), the increase of storage capacity (30 new reservoirs representing additional 15 100 m³ of water) and the construction of 182 new public fountains. It also includes technical assistance and a special small loan/grant facility to facilitate universal household access to water.

The project is a follow-up of a World Bank funded program that has set up individual measures to be implemented for each town based on specific feasibility studies.

The project has a clear focus on providing water and limited basic sanitary services to the poor. By significantly augmenting the population (some 500 000 people) with access to drinking water, the project will have a positive impact on health by reducing the risk of waterborne diseases and will contribute to poverty alleviation. The co-financing of the project by the EU Water Facility and the EIB reflects the commitment of the EU institutions in favour of the Millenium Development Goals (2000 -2015) through additional support to sector-related development programmes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Given the nature, scale and location of sub-projects, the project does not pose significant risk from an environmental point of view. An environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been included in the set of feasibility studies for each town, proposing appropriate mitigation measures when necessary. International environmental standards were applied for the EIS.

The project implements the user-pay principle leading to water savings.

According to the rules of the EU Water Facility for actions to be implemented through an ACP state, all contracts will be procured according to EDF rules. A special procurement advisor together with the PIU will supervise all tenders and the Bank will retain no-objection rights to all national and international tenders.

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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