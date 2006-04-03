SMALL TOWN WATER & SANITATION PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Federal democratic Republic of Ethiopia
Ministry of Water Resources
The project is focused on rehabilitating and extending the water supply and sanitation services in 15 medium-sized towns across Ethiopia. Project definition includes new water sources (construction of 52 boreholes, 1 spring and 1 water surface intakes), the extension of the distribution network (some 215 km of new distribution pipes and mains), the increase of storage capacity (30 new reservoirs representing additional 15 100 m³ of water) and the construction of 182 new public fountains. It also includes technical assistance and a special small loan/grant facility to facilitate universal household access to water.
The project is a follow-up of a World Bank funded program that has set up individual measures to be implemented for each town based on specific feasibility studies.
The project has a clear focus on providing water and limited basic sanitary services to the poor. By significantly augmenting the population (some 500 000 people) with access to drinking water, the project will have a positive impact on health by reducing the risk of waterborne diseases and will contribute to poverty alleviation. The co-financing of the project by the EU Water Facility and the EIB reflects the commitment of the EU institutions in favour of the Millenium Development Goals (2000 -2015) through additional support to sector-related development programmes.
Given the nature, scale and location of sub-projects, the project does not pose significant risk from an environmental point of view. An environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been included in the set of feasibility studies for each town, proposing appropriate mitigation measures when necessary. International environmental standards were applied for the EIS.
The project implements the user-pay principle leading to water savings.
According to the rules of the EU Water Facility for actions to be implemented through an ACP state, all contracts will be procured according to EDF rules. A special procurement advisor together with the PIU will supervise all tenders and the Bank will retain no-objection rights to all national and international tenders.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.