The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of existing facilities at the port of Trelleborg, Sweden’s second-largest and most southern port, serving Scandinavia, Germany, (Rostock, Travemünde and Sassnitz), Poland (Gdansk) and the Baltic Rim. It includes, inter alia, the construction of a new passenger terminal, three new ferry berths, ro-ro ramps, new waiting areas for trucks and trailers, new railway access tracks, improvements to the entrance of the port and the establishment of a freight hub centre.

The purpose of the project is to rationalise port activities specialised on road-, rail- and ferry transports, to make the handling and loading/unloading procedures of ferries more efficient and to strengthen the role of the port as a logistics node. It should strengthen the competitiveness of the Port of Trelleborg and reinforce its market share in a highly competitive business. The project will therefore contribute to regional economic development. It will also improve maritime links between member states of the EU, in particular between Sweden and Germany/Poland, and promote sea transport in intermodal transportation chains. The port is included in the TENs (Trans-European Transport Networks) guidelines for ports.