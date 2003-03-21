CHANNEL TUNNEL RAIL LINK S2 - TEN

The Channel Tunnel Rail Link (CTRL) is a high speed railway line between the Channel Tunnel and London. It forms part of the PBKAL network, which comprises high speed railway lines linking Paris-Brussels-Köln-Amsterdam-London. Section 1 (between the Channel Tunnel and Fawkham Junction in Kent) is expected to open in the 4th quarter of 2003. Section 2, the subject of the current project, comprises construction of the remaining route between Fawkham Junction and St. Pancras station in London. Construction of Section 2 began in July 2001, and progress is satisfactory with tunnel boring and other major civil works well under way. Completion is scheduled for early 2007.

CTRL will reduce journey times between London and Paris/Brussels by around 30 minutes compared to today, improving the competitiveness of rail relative to air and road transport and forming an integral part of the European high-speed passenger rail network. CTRL will also provide substantial capacity for high speed domestic services between London and Kent, and will release capacity on existing lines for freight and regional passenger services. The new section will contribute to urban regeneration in the East London and East Thames areas through a large scale redevelopment of redundant rail lands centred on the new station at Stratford and around St. Pancras. The construction cost of the current redevelopment plans are similar in magnitude to the GBP 5.2 billion target cost of the entire CTRL project (Sections 1 and 2).