EIB opens regional representation in Tashkent, steps up engagement in Central Asia

European Investment Bank

New EIB Regional Representation in Tashkent strengthens the institution’s presence across Central Asia.

Advancing Global Gateway priorities in the region, with a project pipeline across Central Asia approaching €3 billion, including support for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and potential operations in Uzbekistan that could reach around €1 billion in transport, climate action, energy, digital connectivity and critical raw materials.

Expanding its advisory work across Central Asia, helping partners prepare projects, attract investment and bring complex infrastructure schemes to market, including through new cooperation with Uzsuvtaminot on a major wastewater treatment project in Tashkent.

The European Investment Bank opened today its Regional Representation for Central Asia in Tashkent, bringing its teams closer to partners and projects throughout the region.

The office was inaugurated by EIB Vice-President Marek Mora, who highlighted the bank’s growing engagement in Central Asia and its expanding pipeline of investments in the region.

EIB has been active in Central Asia since 2009, with operations signed in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At the first EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand in April 2025, EIB Global announced, in close partnership with the European Union (EU) and “Team Europe”, new initiatives to finance projects across the region, aligned with the EU Global Gateway priorities.

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank's development arm, is expanding its activities across Central Asia, supporting investments in sustainable transport connectivity, energy, water, digital infrastructure and climate resilience. Current and planned initiatives include support for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, major hydropower developments such as Rogun and Kambarata-1, and regional digital connectivity projects. Working closely with the European Union, Team Europe partners and international financial institutions, EIB Global is also developing new opportunities in critical raw materials and healthcare value chains, in line with the objectives of the EU Global Gateway strategy.

Since a Framework Agreement was signed in 2017, Uzbekistan has become an important partner for EIB Global in Central Asia.

EIB Global is currently exploring with the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) a pipeline of potential operations supporting Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy and the EU Global Gateway, including:

Transport – supporting green, smart and safe transport, notably along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor;

– supporting green, smart and safe transport, notably along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor; Climate, energy and water – supporting investments linked to the clean energy transition and more sustainable water management;

– supporting investments linked to the clean energy transition and more sustainable water management; Digital – supporting secure and reliable connectivity;

– supporting secure and reliable connectivity; Health – strengthening healthcare supply chains and local vaccine production;

– strengthening healthcare supply chains and local vaccine production; Critical raw materials – supporting the development of local industrial value chains.

Including projects already signed, and based on existing Memoranda of Understanding, the total volume of operations currently under consideration in Uzbekistan is €1 billion.

Potential investments could be financed through sovereign and sub-sovereign lending, public-private partnerships, private sector financing, support to EU-Uzbekistan trade, equity investments and blended finance solutions.

Alongside financing, EIB Global is increasing its advisory work in the region, helping partners prepare projects, attract investment and bring complex infrastructure schemes to market.

A first example was announced during the Tashkent International Investment Forum with the signing of a Declaration of Intent between EIB Global and JSC “Uzsuvtaminot” to explore advisory support for the Surum Wastewater Treatment Plant public-private partnership (PPP) project in Tashkent.

Subject to approvals and due diligence, EIB Global would provide transaction advisory services to support the development of a new wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 300,000 m³ per day. The project is expected to improve sanitation services in the Uzbek capital and reduce pressure on the city’s existing wastewater infrastructure.

The initiative illustrates the growing pipeline of investment and advisory opportunities being developed in Uzbekistan, particularly in the water and environmental sectors.

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Central Asia, said:

“When we decided to open a regional representation, it was because we could see how quickly Central Asia is changing and how much demand there is for high-quality investment. Being on the ground helps us move faster, work more closely with our partners and turn ideas into projects. We already see strong opportunities in areas ranging from transport and energy to water and digital infrastructure.”

Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, said:

“Uzbekistan is investing heavily in its future, and that requires strong international partnerships. The opening of the EIB office in Tashkent brings new expertise, new financing opportunities and a long-term partner that can help us deliver complex projects that matter for our economy and for our citizens.”

EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Toivo Klaar, said:

“The opening of the EIB Regional Representation in Tashkent is another important step in the growing partnership between the European Union and Uzbekistan. A stronger EIB presence in the region will help translate the EU's Global Gateway priorities into concrete projects that support sustainable growth, connectivity and opportunities for people and businesses across Central Asia. It also reflects the European Union's long-term commitment to deepening cooperation with Uzbekistan and the wider region.”

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About MIIT

The Ministry is an authorized state body responsible for the implementation of a unified state investment policy, the coordination of attracting foreign investment, primarily direct investment, cooperation with international financial institutions and foreign government financial organizations, as well as the formation and coordination of a unified state policy in the field of foreign trade and international economic cooperation.

About the European Union

The European Union is an economic and political union of 27 European countries. It is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. It acts globally to promote sustainable development of societies, environment and economies, so that everyone can benefit.