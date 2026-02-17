Morocco: EIB Global signs record financing in 2025 in support of resilience and sustainable transition

EU

In 2025, the European Investment Bank signed €740 million in financing via EIB Global, the largest amount recorded since 2012

Priority for critical infrastructure: water, energy, education, healthcare, roads, including post-earthquake reconstruction

Support focused on the priorities of the Morocco-European Union strategic partnership and the New Pact for the Mediterranean

In 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed financing worth €740 million in Morocco via EIB Global, its arm for financing outside the European Union (EU) – the largest amount recorded since 2012. These operations, in close cooperation with the Moroccan authorities and the EU Delegation to Morocco, support structural investment in critical sectors for the country’s economic, social and climate resilience.

EIB financing in Morocco in 2025 focused mainly on three sectors, in particular under the Global Gateway initiative, the European Union's strategy designed to mobilise sustainable investment in strategic infrastructure in a partnership based on trust and mutual interest.

In the water sector, the EIB provided a €70 million loan to ONEE (Water) to modernise its drinking water production and transmission infrastructure. This operation benefits from EU guarantee coverage and will strengthen water security, particularly in small and medium-sized towns and rural areas, in line with Morocco's national drinking water supply and irrigation programme.

In the energy sector, the EIB signed a €170 million loan with ONEE (Electricity), also benefiting from EU guarantee coverage, to strengthen and modernise the national power grid. This operation supports the integration of new renewable capacities and increases the network’s ability to deliver the electricity produced. It will support ONEE in its role as system manager and strengthen the network’s resilience in the face of rising demand and climate hazards.

Lastly, the EIB provided €500 million for post-earthquake reconstruction in the regions hit by the earthquake of 8 September 2023. This funding, which is the second tranche of a wider €1 billion programme, covers the rehabilitation of road infrastructure, education facilities and healthcare infrastructure. It will support the restoration of access to essential public services and the resumption of local economic activities while helping to develop and open up the provinces affected in the long term.

In 2025, EIB disbursements to Morocco amounted to €210 million, of which €180 million in the public sector and €30 million in the private sector. These disbursements include financing for the Banque Populaire Group under the European Union’s Trade and Competitiveness Programme, to strengthen export value chains in three key sectors for Morocco: automotive, textiles and agri-food.

“As the bank of the European Union, the EIB is committed to making the EU-Morocco partnership a driver of sustainable investment and tangible impact for people. The funding committed in 2025 reflects the Bank’s willingness to support the priorities identified together with the Moroccan authorities and our European partners, and back their implementation on the ground. In 2026 we will continue to mobilise our resources, in line with the priorities of the EU-Morocco partnership and major EU initiatives such as Global Gateway and the New Pact for the Mediterranean, to enhance the success of this strategic partnership,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

“Morocco is a key partner of the European Union in its Southern Neighbourhood and one of the main beneficiaries of our funding in the North Africa-Middle East region. This long-standing cooperation is based on trust and mutual interest. Building on the positive work of the most recent Association Council meeting, the European Union aims to grow and deepen this partnership, particularly under the New Pact for the Mediterranean and the Global Gateway initiative, in order to support structural projects that offer people tangible opportunities,” said EU Ambassador to Morocco Dimiter Tzantchev.

“As the bank of the European Union, the EIB is fully committed to transforming the priorities of the EU-Morocco partnership into concrete actions. The €740 million of funding signed in 2025, the largest amount since 2012, illustrates our commitment to resilience, energy transition, water security and post-earthquake reconstruction of critical infrastructure. This dynamic fosters sustainable and inclusive development for the benefit of people, reflecting the close cooperation between Morocco and the European Union,” said Head of the EIB Representation in Morocco Adrien de Bassompierre.

In 2026, the EIB will continue to back structural investments in Morocco, focusing on infrastructure modernisation, access to water, energy transition, post-earthquake territorial development, and support for the private sector. This will come under the New Pact for the Mediterranean and the Global Gateway initiative to strengthen economic resilience and improve living conditions for people in Morocco.

Background

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) is the financial arm of the European Union owned by the 27 EU Member States, and is one of the world's biggest multilateral banks.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. It is a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.

As a partner of Morocco since 1979, the EIB has mobilised more than €10 billion for structural projects contributing to the sustainable development of the country. EIB funding covers critical infrastructure, including water and sanitation, energy, transport, education and health, as well as support for the private sector. For further information on the EIB's activities in Morocco, see: www.eib.org/en/projects/country/morocco