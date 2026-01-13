Leasys signs financing agreement with the EIB to boost zero-emission mobility across Europe

EIB

Leasys and the EIB will equally contribute to a €600 million investment to support the Pan-European Clean Fleet Transport project across key European markets.

The project will deploy a 24,000 zero-emission vehicles fleet, expanding Leasys’ EV offering and supporting wider market adoption.

The initiative will deliver significant environmental benefits, cutting emissions and supporting the growth of Europe’s clean-mobility value chain.

Leasys - the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility - and the European Investment Bank (EIB), signed a financing agreement to support the Pan-European Clean Fleet Transport operation, aimed at promoting sustainable mobility in Europe. The project foresees a €300 million credit envelope granted by the EIB and an equivalent €300 million co-investment made by Leasys, for a total of €600 million, supporting the deployment of a 24,000 zero-emission vehicles fleet across 10 European countries, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

The initiative – the first one between the two institutions - strengthens Leasys’ strategy to accelerate the transition to cleaner mobility solutions and expand access to electric vehicles for both corporate and private customers. The project is expected to deliver significant environmental benefits, with fleet performance substantially above current market averages, contributing to lower emissions, improved air quality and reduced noise levels in urban environments. It will also support the development of Europe’s clean-mobility value chain, fostering wider EV adoption and innovation across key markets.

“Supporting clean transport is central to the EIB’s climate goals. Rental and leasing companies, which manage millions of vehicles and regularly refresh their fleets, are uniquely positioned to drive the electrification of Europe’s vehicle fleet. Supporting companies like Leasys is a good way to accompany Europe’s transition to a low-carbon economy”, said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

“We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with the EIB through an agreement that accelerates the deployment of a modern, competitive and fully electric fleet across Europe,” said Andrea Bandinelli, CEO of Leasys. “This financing enables us to respond more effectively to the growing demand for zero-emission mobility from businesses and private drivers across our markets.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Leasys

Leasys, a joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, offers mobility solutions which range from medium and long-term rentals to management systems for company fleets, guaranteeing efficient, rational, safe and sustainable mobility. Created out of the merging of two leading companies in the sector, Leasys and Free2Move Lease, the new company has established itself as a pioneer of the new idea of fluid, integrated and global mobility designed for individuals, professionals and companies of all sizes. Leasys boasts of a managed fleet of more than 950,000 vehicles which is already operational in 11 European countries: Italy, Spain, France, UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Luxembourg and Austria.