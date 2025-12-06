Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Luxembourg contributes €2 million to EIB-managed FEMIP Trust Fund for projects preparation and implementation in the MENA region

6 December 2025
EIB
  • Luxembourg signs €2 million contribution to the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership Trust Fund (FEMIP Trust Fund), managed by the EIB.
  • Established in 2004, the FEMIP Trust Fund deploys technical assistance (TA) in the EU Southern Neighbourhood to support the preparation and implementation of EIB lending operations.

Luxembourg’s Finance Minister Gilles Roth has renewed his country’s commitment to the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership Trust Fund, or FEMIP trust fund for short, by signing a €2 million contribution letter today in the country’s capital. Luxembourg’s contribution brings the size of the trust fund to €72 million and will allow deploying further technical assistance in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA Region).

EIB President Nadia Calviño noted that Luxembourg, apart from being the EIB Group’s host country, has long been a valued partner in the Group’s efforts outside of the EU: “Luxembourg’s contribution strengthens our ability to deliver projects in the North Africa region that promote stability, boost growth, and improve lives.”

Luxembourg’s Minister of Finance Gilles Roth added that “Luxembourg is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the FEMIP Trust Fund, a leading instrument for fostering sustainable development and stability in the Southern Neighbourhood. By joining forces with the EIB and our European partners, we are helping to deliver tangible results in the Middle East and North Africa region in areas where they are needed most, supporting economic resilience, social inclusion, and opportunities and prospects for future generations.”

Luxembourg is among the biggest and longest-standing EIB Trust Funds donors, with an overall contributed amount of more than €110 million. Through various ministries, the country contributed to nine EIB Trust Funds in total and has been championing climate action and financial inclusion in developing and emerging countries. Through its contributions to trust funds, Luxembourg also supports Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction, sustainable development and infrastructure investments in the EU neighbourhood and sub-Saharan Africa.

The FEMIP trust fund uses grant financing to prepare and implement projects that align with EU policy objectives outside the EU. The fund has played an important role in channelling financing to the MENA region, with a total of close to 100 grants awarded to date. The investment projects supported by these grant operations have a cumulative investment cost of €6.7 billion, out of which €3.8 billion was EIB lending.

Background information   

Established in 2004  as the first EIB-managed Trust Fund, the FEMIP Trust Fund currently deploys technical assistance (TA) in the EU Southern Neighbourhood to support the preparation and implementation of EIB lending operations, highlighting strong alignment with EU priorities and the high needs in the region.

The FEMIP Trust Fund is governed by its Assembly of Donors, composed of 19 donors that contributed a total of €72 million between 2004 and 2025. The donors are 17 EU Member States, the United Kingdom and the European Commission. FEMIP Trust Fund resources have been used to finance a total of close to 100 grant operations.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.  

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.    

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the EIB Group’s headquarters for media use are available here

Kontakt

Tim Smit

Press Office

Referenz

2025-493-EN

Teilen

