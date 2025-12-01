EIB-Prysmian: €300 million agreement to accelerate energy security and digitalisation in Europe

Prysmian

First tranche of €200 million signed

Financing will support Prysmian’s R&D activities to enable the development of innovative, low-emission solutions for more efficient, intelligent, and secure energy and communication networks

EIB resources are aimed at supporting the activities of Prysmian’s labs in Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain

Agreement is fully aligned with the REPowerEU framework and complements TechEU, the €70 billion investment program launched by the EIB Group to strengthen innovation-driven growth and technological leadership in Europe

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a new €300 million financing package for Prysmian to support its European research and development activities for the 2025–2028 period, accelerating the adoption of new solutions to enable the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian and the EIB have signed the first tranche of €200 million.

To foster the development of solutions and support the growing demand for renewable energy, Prysmian will use the resources provided by the EIB to develop high-performance, low-emission solutions to boost the overall performance of energy connections worldwide. These activities will focus on improving reliability, resilience, and security of power and telecom networks while making a positive contribution to cutting carbon emissions. The credit line is structured to support Prysmian’s R&D activities across multiple European countries, with labs located in Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, commented: “Innovation is the engine of European competitiveness. By supporting projects that improve network efficiency and sustainability, the EIB reaffirms its commitment to accelerating the energy and digital transition, in line with the objectives of REPowerEU and TechEU.”

Giovanni Zancan, Prysmian Finance Senior Vice President, stated: “The EIB’s continued support, both for R&D activities and for industrial investments, confirms the Bank’s confidence in Prysmian’s creditworthiness and supports the development of innovative solutions to address the energy transition and digital transformation.”

The agreement is fully aligned with the REPowerEU framework and complements TechEU, the investment program launched by the EIB Group to strengthen innovation growth and technological leadership in Europe. Through TechEU, the EIB Group aims to invest €70 billion in equity, quasi-equity, loans, and guarantees over the 2025–2027 period, with the goal of mobilizing €250 billion in real-economy investments.

Srinivas Siripurapu, Chief Sustainability, Innovation and R&D Officer at Prysmian, said: “Europe is at the heart of our research and development activities, starting with the Global R&D Center in Milan. The commitment of around 500 employees in European laboratories is constant and enables us to develop innovative, responsible solutions. Our ‘Accelerating Growth’ strategy, sets the target to achieve 55% of revenues from sustainable solutions by 2028, and EIB’s support represents an additional level as we work to deliver this goal.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight key priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, unlocking almost €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the funds made available by the Group unlocked over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised a further €110 billion for startups and scale-ups. Around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Prysmian

Prysmian is a global cable solutions provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation. By leveraging its wide geographical footprint and extensive product range, its track record of technological leadership and innovation, and a strong customer base, the company is well-placed to capitalise on its leading positions and win in new and growing markets. Prysmian’s business strategy perfectly matches key market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable and innovative cable solutions in the segments of transmission, power grid, electrification and digital solutions. Prysmian is a public company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with almost 150 years of experience, over 33 000 employees, 107 plants and 27 R&D centres in over 50 countries, and over €17 billion of revenues in 2024.