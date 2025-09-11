Aurubis secures € 200 million from EIB to drive recycling and copper production

EIB

EIB financing supports expansion of sustainable multimetal production and circular economy in Europe to cater to increased European demand for critical materials

€ 200 million loan with 5-year maturity supports further diversification of debt financing base

First financing agreement under new EIB strategy to enhance the security of Europe’s critical raw materials supply

Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, formally signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a € 200 million investment loan today. The five-year loan will support investment in two strategic projects at Aurubis: expanding copper refining at its Bulgarian site and scaling up metal recycling and environmental protection at its Hamburg plant.

“With the EIB, we’re gaining a strong European partner to support our strategic investments in a sustainable future,” said Steffen Hoffmann, Chief Financial Officer at Aurubis. “This financing commitment acknowledges the social relevance and outstanding quality of our investment projects. The loan’s attractive terms compared to market conditions enable us to further diversify our financing base.”

“Securing critical raw materials like copper and expanding recycling activities in Europe are essential to Europe’s resilience, sustainable development, and industrial competitiveness,” said Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank. “Copper is the hidden backbone of our modern lives — it keeps the lights on in our homes and powers the smartphone in our pockets, while also driving innovation in electric cars and renewable energy.The EIB’s first loan following the adoption of our new broad-ranging critical raw materials strategy will boost copper recycling, fortify European value chains, and advance implementation of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.”

Both projects reinforce sustainable metal production and support key European Union policy objectives such as economic growth, regional development, and sustainable business practices to create new jobs.

The financing commitment represents the first EIB financing for the sector since the adoption of the new EIB Group strategy to secure Europe’s access to critical raw materials earlier this year and actively supports the rollout of the Critical Raw Materials Act.

50 % increase in copper production in Bulgaria

As part of its corporate strategy, the multimetal producer is investing € 120 million to expand the tankhouse at its Bulgarian production site and boost cathode production to cover growing European demand for copper. Aurubis anticipates a commissioning in fiscal year 2025/26.

This is the largest single investment at the Bulgarian plant since its acquisition in 2008 and represents an around 50 % increase in production at the site to 340,000 tons of refined copper per year.

The expansion will support Bulgarian economic development, boost the country’s exports, and create additional jobs.

Copper plays a crucial role in enabling the energy transition, AI and data centers, and also underpins Europe’s security architecture. With increased production capacity, Aurubis is positioned to better serve Europe’s rising demand for copper in the future. Experts predict that global demand for copper will double by 2050.

Extensive investment in expanding recycling expertise and optimizing material flows

The loan will also back the € 190 million Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) investment program at the North German site. Aurubis expects operations to begin in the coming fiscal year.

The new Aurubis facility will process around 30,000 additional tons of recycled material along with a larger amount of complex internal smelting intermediates — closing both internal and external material loops and reinforcing the company’s contribution to the circular economy.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB provides long-term financing for solid projects that contribute to EU policy objectives. It finances investments in four primary areas — infrastructure, innovation, the climate and the environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

The EIB is dedicated to supporting projects that bolster climate action, economic growth, and technological leadership.

The EIB Group Strategic Initiative for Strengthening EU’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Supply Chain was adopted in March 2025 and aligns with the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, setting an ambitious annual lending orientation of EUR 2 billion to support critical raw materials across extraction, processing, recycling, and substitution.

It delivers a targeted 9-point action plan to catalyse investment, support innovative and sustainable technologies, and strengthen the entire CRM value chain inside and outside the EU, thereby enhancing Europe’s strategic autonomy and economic resilience. The initiative is essential because secure CRM access is pivotal for Europe’s green and digital transitions, global competitiveness, and the resilience of critical sectors such as defence, renewables, and high-tech manufacturing.

Aurubis — Metals for Progress

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.

Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy. “Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” — following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth.

Aurubis has around 7,100 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world.

Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600.