Spanien: EIB und Andalusien unterzeichnen Kredit über 133 Mio. Euro für Bildung, Gesundheit, Arbeitsmarktintegration, Energiewende, nachhaltigen Verkehr und Digitalisierung

The EIB and the Junta de Andalucía have finalised a loan under which the EU bank will provide EUR 230m in financing on very competitive conditions to boost investment in several sectors of the Andalusian economy, with the aim of promoting economic growth and job creation in the autonomous community. The agreement was signed today by EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro and Junta de Andalucía Minister of Finance, Industry and Energy Juan Bravo.