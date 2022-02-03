The EIB's support will enable the purchase of modern tramways that will improve the quality of public transport in Wrocław.

The project is part of the sustainable urban transport development plan, the strategic plan of MPK Wrocław.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has concluded an agreement with Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacyjne w Wrocławiu (MPK Wrocław) worth PLN 165.9 million. The EIB is financing the purchase of a new tramway fleet. The project will be completed by 2025.

When completed, the project will improve quality, safety and accessibility of tramway transport. New tramways will offer higher standards, including improved access for the disabled, more low floor space, more comfortable seating and better energy efficiency. This in turn, will make public transport in Wrocław more attractive.

The project is part of MPK Wrocław's strategic plan for the sustainable development of public transport. The key objectives are to improve urban transport and reduce its harmful environmental impact. Construction of new tram lines and fleet modernisation are key to achieving these goals. These actions will help promote the use of urban transport as well as improve the convenience and quality of life for residents.

The project meets the Bank’s criteria for sustainable public transport and is located in a region covered by the cohesion policy. Another reason for the financing decision is the project’s contribution to the efforts to curb climate change.

The Bank has made funding available under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), that, since 2014, has helped to bridge investment gaps, particularly in areas covered by cohesion policy. A further aim of the EFSI is to finance projects with a positive impact on the environment, so the purchase of a new tramway fleet for MPK Wrocław fits in perfectly with this objective. The European Investment Bank also remains an important partner for the city of Wrocław, having supported the development of urban infrastructure, including the development of tram lines and public transport, for many years.

EIB Vice President, Prof. Teresa Czerwińska says: “Modern urban conurbations are modernising their public transport networks in favour of rail solutions. This has beneficial effects on the environment and significantly improves communication and the citizens' quality of life. We are pleased that the EIB will support MPK Wrocław's activities planned on such a large scale."

Wroclaw MPK CEO Krzysztof Balawejder says: “I am glad that we are a reliable and important partner for such a serious institution as the EIB. We are consistently implementing a strategic plan to improve the quality of public transport in Wrocław which was outlined by Mayor of Wrocław Jacek Sutryk. After rejuvenating the bus fleet, we are now working intensively on tramways. After purchasing 46 modern vehicles from Modertrans and retrofitting another 43 trams, we are now pursuing the purchase of up to 40 more fully low-floor vehicles from PESA of Bydgoszcz."

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2020, the EIB Group has provided EUR 5.2 billion in financing for projects in Poland.

Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacyjne Wrocław (MPK Wrocław) is the largest public transport company in Lower Silesia and one of the largest in Poland. The company has been investing for several years to significantly improve the quality of its services. It has acquired 200 new buses and signed contracts for the purchase up to 86 low-floor trams. MPK is also running its own program to improve the condition of Wrocław's railway tracks #TORYwolucja on which it spends PLN 80 million a year.