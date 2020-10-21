WROCLAW TRAMWAY

Übersicht
Procurement of new trams, modernisation of existing trams and modernisation of rectifier stations in the City of Wroclaw.
The project shall contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport and improve commuting and mobility in the city. The project is likely to contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and the Bank's Climate Action objective, as the renewal of rolling stock may increase the attractiveness of public transport and thus reduce use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as improve road safety. The replacement of rolling stock is part of a modernisation program of the city. The project aims to improve public transport services in the city of Wroclaw through investments to the tram and bus services. The key components of the project, realised in years 2017-2025, are: -Purchase of 132 trams -Modernisation of 74 trams -Modernisation of rectifier stations
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the trams to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by tram services.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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