The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.

71% of Lithuanians feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same

73% of Lithuanian car buyers say they will pick either a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle, while 27% would still opt for a petrol or diesel car

62% of Lithuanians say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination

56% of young Lithuanians consider climate change when looking for a job

54% of young Lithuanians already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones

The vast majority of Lithuanians (71%) feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives. This is nonetheless in stark contrast to their belief about their fellow citizens: 65% of Lithuanians believe that their compatriots are not doing as much as they are. This feeling is particularly strong among people above 65 (71%).

However, most Lithuanians believe that their own behaviour cannot make a difference in tackling climate change (61%). This is especially true for respondents older than 65 (77%). Meanwhile, a majority of Lithuanians aged 15-29 (52%) believe that their own behaviour can make a difference.

These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

Purchases of hybrid and electric cars will soon overtake those of petrol/diesel cars

When asked about future car purchases, 73% of Lithuanian car buyers say they would purchase either a hybrid or electric car. This figure is 46 points higher than the percentage of Lithuanians who said they would buy another diesel or petrol vehicle (27%). More specifically, 41% would choose a hybrid vehicle and 32% would opt for an electric vehicle.