Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

The 3rd edition of the Finance in Common (FiCS) Summit was co-organised by the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank on 19 and 20 October 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire as a hybrid event, allowing virtual and in-person participationThe event’s theme was “Green and Just transition for a sustainable recovery.”

The Summit highlighted the key role of Public Development Banks (PDBs) in supporting the transformation of economies and financial systems towards sustainability. As the COVID-19 crisis wrote off decades of economic investments and social progress, it is crucial to mainstream green and just transition principles in all financial actors’ investments and operations in order to build back greener and fairer.

The third FiCS Summit fostered debates on the importance of working together to promote resilience and adaptation, green and quality infrastructure, health and social protection, while supporting a human rights-based approach and fighting against inequalities.

Agenda 

News and stories from Abidjan

President Hoyer's speech
EIB President Werner Hoyer's opening speech at the Finance in Common Summit

Conversations at the Summit

With EIB President Hoyer
EIB President Hoyer talks about the necessity of this year's summit and highlights the importance of investing in renewable energy projects.
With EIB Vice-President Fayolle
The Vice-President talks about climate change, food security and investments with young leaders Tatiana Houndjo and Francisco López

Publications

Find out more on our activities

 

EIB Global

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Tackling global challenges together

We aim for more jobs, a clean planet and better quality of life for everyone through multilateral action.

 

Development solutions

Development Solutions lay out projects and ideas that are having a big impact on the global economy.

 

EIB Global newsletter

Sign up to the EIB Global newsletter to receive a monthly selection of our best content.

 

COVID-19 response

Responding to the health and economy-related challenges in Europe, and across the world.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union