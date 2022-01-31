EIB Climate Survey Hackathon 2025

The first EIB Climate Survey Hackathon brings together students from Sciences Po, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Guelph to analyse real data on public perceptions of climate change, collected since 2018.

The event fosters innovation and collaboration in tackling climate challenges through evidence-based insights.

The initiative is co-organised by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences Po and is supported by the EIB Institute and the CARE network.