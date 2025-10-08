Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Discover the EIB Group Green Checker – Supporting Green Investments

The EIB Group Green Checker is a free online tool that helps financial intermediaries and project promoters quickly assess whether their investments meet EIB Group green financing criteria. Simple and intuitive, it guides users through a few steps to identify green projects, estimate climate benefits such as energy savings and CO₂ reductions, and generate a ready-to-use report for funding or internal use.

With just a few clicks, financial intermediaries can save time, streamline assessments, and facilitate the deployment of green finance. 

