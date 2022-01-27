Description

Drones are playing an expanding role in many parts of society. With demand surging, more innovation and investment are needed in the urban air mobility sector. Drones offer huge potential for the private and public sectors and can provide societies with an array of benefits, from lowering pollution in transport to offering emergency medical assistance and making agriculture more precise and efficient. This publication is a guide to finance for drone projects, which helps promoters, among other things, to develop a structured approach to assess air mobility projects, identify missing components and outline sources of funding, and prepare clearly defined requests for technical assistance and/or financing.