  • Publication information

    25 Oct 2021

    8 Pages (PDF/EN)

    • Related tags

    • Climate and environment

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PDF (EN)

Description

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund, or the Gap Fund, supports cities with early-stage technical assistance for low-carbon, climate-resilient urban development plans and projects. The Gap Fund has so far attracted €80 million in funds, but it aims to raise as much as €100 million and could eventually unlock an estimated €4 billion in investments.

In operation since September 2020, the Gap Fund is a global partnership that helps cities in developing countries plan, prioritise and deliver projects focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation. The Gap Fund also promotes climate-smart urban development plans.