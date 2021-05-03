This is an outdated publication. Click here for the updated version.
Description
The Role of the Committee on Risk Policy shall be to discuss and advise the Board of Directors on the Bank’s risk policies, including those policies relevant for aspects of the EIB Group, by providing non-binding opinions and/or recommendations to the Board of Directors so as to facilitate the decision-making process of the Board.
This publication sets out the provisions applying to the EIB Risk Policy Committee functioning.