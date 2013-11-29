  • Informations de publication

    29 nov. 2013

    DOI: 10.2867/30391

    • Mots-clés correspondants

    • Climat et environnement

Description

La présente « déclaration sur l'action en faveur du climat » expose les objectifs et les stratégies de la BEI pour soutenir l'UE dans son rôle de chef de file en matière de lutte contre les changements climatiques. Elle guide les activités de la BEI et précise les normes dont la Banque exige le respect dans le cadre des projets qu'elle finance pour promouvoir le développement durable.