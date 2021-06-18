Description

Considering the need for technical support for project preparation and implementation in Eastern Partnership Countries, and building on successful experience of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in managing similar activities for the Mediterranean region, it was proposed to establish a funding instrument for that purpose dedicated to Eastern Partnership Countries.

In its meetings of 14 July and 21 September 2010, the EIB Board of Directors approved the proposal for the establishment of a multi-purpose and multi-sectoral fund, the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (the “EPTATF”).

By a subsequent decision dated 27 April 2018 (the “2017 Amendment”), pursuant to a unanimous decision of the Donors, the EIB Board of Directors has approved these revised rules of the EPTATF (the “EPTATF Rules”).

By a later decision dated 5 May 2021 (the “2021 Amendment”), pursuant to a unanimous decision of the Donors, the EIB Board of Directors has approved these revised rules (the EPTATF Rules).