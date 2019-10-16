Description

The European Union produces about 2,5 billion tons of waste per year. The Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE) is a partnership between the European Union’s largest national promotional banks and institutions and the European Investment Bank to invest at least €10 billion in the circular economy by 2023. This will support projects that prevent and eliminate waste, increase resource efficiency and promote circular business models. Eligible projects can be submitted to the respective JICE partners.